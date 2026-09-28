Packers fans asking for Mike Tomlin should be careful what they wish for

The Green Bay Packers have lost seven of their eight games since Micah Parsons got hurt. Notably, that includes a blown double-digit lead in the Wild Card round against the Chicago Bears, a blown lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and a blowout loss in the home opener.

Their lone win came in overtime against the ever-struggling New York Jets, so this team was pretty close to starting the season 0-3 after dropping five in a row to close out last season. As such, it makes perfect sense that the fan base wants Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst gone.

Nevertheless, as much as they should both be on the hot seat (or probably gone), all the buzz around hiring Mike Tomlin is not only baseless but also has no legs. More importantly, it wouldn't solve any of these teams' issues. It's not happening, but fans should still give it a rest.

The Green Bay Packers shouldn't want anything to do with Mike Tomlin

For starters, Tomlin is under contract to do TV this season. Whether he has a clause to return to the league might be another thing, but that's just mere speculation. Also, while his time was clearly up, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't fire him; he chose to take some time off.

So, even if Tomlin wanted to return, the Steelers still retain control over Tomlin's contract. As such, the Packers would have to give up assets to trade for the former Super Bowl champion instead of just hiring a free agent.

Now, to the football side of things.

The Packers should fire LaFleur because of his inability to get the job done in big games. He gets too fancy when he doesn't have to, and his game and clock management are borderline atrocious, especially when leading.

So, why on Earth would the Packers replace him with a head coach who perennially led teams to .500 seasons and first-round playoff exits? It's been almost a decade since Tomlin's last playoff win, and even longer since the Steelers were truly a contender.

Some might argue that he's a culture builder, a player's coach, and a guy players can respect. Maybe we should ask Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, Chase Claypool, Le'Veon Bell, or James Harrison how they feel about that.

Also, while the Packers' defense isn't perfect by any means, they're not the problem right now. The main issue is that this team has a borderline-amateur offensive line blocking for a subpar running game and a quarterback who, despite his improvement, can't shake off his gunslinger instincts and hero-ball tendencies when he runs out of time and space.

Mike Tomlin is a good coach who got way too much leeway out of a Super Bowl ring years ago, just like Mike McCarthy. The fans felt a certain way about McCarthy, and rightfully so, so why should they want to hire his defensive equivalent?

Just like LaFleur, Tomlin made a living out of winning games he should've lost, but then lost games he was supposed to dominate.

Even if these rumors were true, which they clearly aren't, this is probably the last person Packers fans should want taking the reins of the team once they move on from LaFleur. Also, there's no guarantee they'll fire him this season; they just gave him an extension.