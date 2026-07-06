4 Bold predictions before Packers training camp begins

With Green Bay Packers training camp still weeks away, fans have entered what is by far the longest stretch of the offseason. No minicamp or offseason moves to help feed offseason boredom makes the final weeks before training camp especially irritating. With this in mind, let's look ahead at the next few weeks and make bold predictions based on what is ahead.

It is important to note that wild takes are accepted here, but only realistic bold predictions that have a chance of happening ahead of training camp kicking off. Starting with a player who has been the focal point of rumors and speculation in the 2026 offseason.

1. Packers Bet on Josh Jacobs Pays Off

Green Bay has been content gambling on Josh Jacobs not being suspended or becoming a non-option for the team based on his legal situation. This is a gamble that will pay off over the next month, with the league's investigation not being decided until the 2027 offseason, making Green Bay's decision not to add to the position further age in their favor.

For Jacobs, it is fair to wonder, no matter how things go, if this is the back's final season with the team. The position rarely ages well, and the off-the-field questions, along with Jacobs nearing 30, could force the team to make a move at some point soon, but that won't be in the 2026 season.

2. Green Bay Forms League Best Edge Rushing Duo

Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby would instantly become the best duo in the league. Crosby was already dealt once this offseason and appears to remain on the market despite being a part of the Las Vegas Raiders minicamp. For the Packers, it simply makes far too much sense to land the premier pass rusher and take pressure off Micah Parsons, who isn't expected to be back in the team's starting lineup until the second half of the season.

Pairing Parsons and Crosby gives you an elite duo capable of carrying your defense on a late January run. For the Raiders, it makes sense to deal Crosby to the NFC, and there is no landing spot that makes more sense than Green Bay.

3. Tyrod Taylor Remains Primary Backup

With suggestions of Anthony Richardson landing in Green Bay continuing to swirl, this is a surprisingly bold take. One that is going to prove to be true, as the Packers simply cannot add to the quarterback position and spend assets to bring in Crosby. Losing Malik Willis promised the franchise was always going to downgrade, and that has proven to be the case.

Taylor is an experienced starter who can help Jordan Love and provide undeniable value on the sideline. However, there is no denying the talent disparity and obvious downgrade when you consider last season's quarterback room.

4. Packers Add Kicking Competition

There are veteran kickers still floating in free agency, and the Packers are going to bring at least one in to compete with rookie Trey Smack. You're doing this in hopes that the pressure brings out the best in Smack and proves that you made the right decision by turning the page on Brandon McManus. Green Bay is expected to be a playoff contender and has a lot riding on the 2026 season. Kicking problems could easily derail an important season, making it clear that an addition makes a great deal of sense.

If Smack cannot live up to the pressure of competing with a veteran, he was never your best option to start with. Signing at least one notable name makes sense for the Packers and hopefully provides a late summer answer to what fans can expect from Smack.