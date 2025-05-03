Packers Fans Are Going to Fall in Love With UDFA Signing

The Green Bay Packers had an eight-player draft class in 2025. They have a good collection of players on the team, but there are always areas a team can improve upon. The draft gives all teams that outlet to get better, and so does the undrafted free agent market.

The Packers signed and invited a couple of players who will participate in the rookie minicamp. That will run from May 2 to May 3. This gives players the first chance to impress the coaching staff and fans.

One undrafted free agent who signed with the Packers is Georgia DT Nazir Stackhouse. And fans could end up loving this guy.

Source: The #Packers are signing former Georgia star defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 26, 2025

Packers Sign UDFA Nazir Stackhouse

Green Bay also took Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver in the draft to help out their edge rush. They also drafted Stackhouse's teammate Warren Brinson in the sixth round.

Regardless, it looks like the Packers want a better defensive front, and Stackhouse is someone who could find himself on the roster. With DT TJ Slaton no longer in the rotation at nose tackle, there's a gaping hole up front.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler gave Stackhouse a fifth or sixth-round grade, so the Packers getting him as an undrafted free agent is great value. He was a three-year starter at Georgia and became a dominant run stuffer in the interior.

In his breakdown of him, Brugler wrote, "Stackhouse is a naturally powerful human who can two-gap, eat up double teams and make run stops at the line. He will add early-down nose tackle depth to an NFL defense."

That is music to the ears of Packers fans since having a stifling run defense is the way the best defenses win games as the season goes on. While Stackhouse wouldn't single-handedly do that, his presence would be a step forward in that direction.

In his college career, Stackhouse finished with 96 total tackles, nine TFLs, and three sacks. He still has an uphill climb to make the roster, but there's a pathway there.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: