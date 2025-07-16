Packers Fan Favorite Is Sadly Not Likely to Make Final Roster

The Green Bay Packers open training camp on July 23, and there will be plenty of questions that need to be answered on both sides of the ball before Matt LeFleur and the coaching staff settle on the 53-man roster they will take into the regular season.

With a fresh crop of draft picks and veteran free agents joining the fray this offseason, there will be plenty of pressure on veterans trying to keep their jobs and those newcomers looking to make a name for themselves in Green Bay.

This will lead to some intense position battles in the coming weeks, and while his play to this point has made him a bit of a fan favorite among Packers supporters, one defender could be fighting for his life as he enters the final season of his contract.

Packers Fan Favorite Enagbare Is Sadly Not Likely to Make Final Roster

Green Bay drafted Kingsley Enagbare out of the University of South Carolina with the No. 179 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the early returns were very positive as the defensive end was a contributor from Day 1, recording 31 tackles and 3.0 quarterback sacks as a rookie.

Enagbare continued that climb during his second season in Green Bay, once again putting up strong numbers in a reserve role. It wasn't until the 2024 campaign that Enagbare was inserted into the starting lineup following the trade deadline, and unfortunately, there was no major change in his production. In three seasons with the Packers, Enagbare recorded 107 total tackles and 9.5 sacks. Those numbers are solid, but in no way jump out at you.

Now, the question is whether his ceiling is a solid backup or if he has any added value as a starter on the defensive front. That isn't the place any veteran wants to be entering a contract year, as his future with the Packers could ultimately depend more on what younger, cheaper options on the roster do during training camp than Enagbare's play alone.

The possibility that he performs at a high enough level to convince the coaching staff that he is too valuable to part with as a camp casualty is real. However, the bar he will have to clear to prove that fact is going to be quite high, which only makes the task ahead of him even more daunting.

