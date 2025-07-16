Packers Must Save Unhappy Star WR with Trade During Training Camp

Already, the Green Bay Packers have given Jordan Love an exciting new weapon in Matthew Golden. It was an important move for a team stuck in what has become a loaded division. If the Packers are going to have a chance to make a deep playoff run, the offense must lead the way. This means Golden making an impact right away and quarterback Jordan Love continuing to take meaningful steps forward.

However, the Packers might have just stumbled on another surprise path to establish themselves as division contenders.

The Washington Commanders are coming off an incredible season, making a run all the way to the NFC Championship under a rookie quarterback. However, not all is well with the franchise, with star receiver Terry McLaurin refusing to practice or play until he has a new contract. This is understandable for a veteran with an expiring deal who has long been overlooked.

For the Packers, it could present a surprise chance as well if things continue to devolve between the receiver and the Commanders.

Packers Should Target Star WR Terry McLaurin

If the Packers are going to have a chance to chase down the Vikings and Lions in the division race, something drastic must happen. Trading for an established star receiver for Love certainly falls under this umbrella. Adding McLaurin makes the Packers not only a division contender but also thrusts the team into the NFC favorite conversation.

A team on the fringes of serious playoff contention puts itself in the Super Bowl conversation overnight with one move. This makes sense on a number of levels and isn't likely to cost an insane amount of assets due to McLaurin's deal expiring. The receiver would need a new deal in any trade, as this would be the ultimate reason for a potential divorce with Washington.

Regardless, the point remains that the Packers would be unwise not to at least reach out and see if there is any chance the receiver is dealt this offseason. Green Bay has the needed cap space to work an extension and could easily part ways with the pieces needed to bring in the veteran. It is a move the team would be unwise not to explore.

McLaurin is an established star who, overnight, would make the Packers a true NFC contender. It gives Jordan Love the first established veteran weapon of his career and pushes the offense into a potentially elite conversation. No question, if given the chance, the Packers must make the move.

