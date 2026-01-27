Packers Facing Serious Consequences from Passing on Al Harris

The Green Bay Packers hired Jonathan Gannon to be their next defensive coordinator over the weekend. While the position created by Jeff Hafley’s departure has been filled, it’s also started a domino effect that could be felt in Green Bay.

The Packers have been criticized for not waiting one extra day to interview Denver Broncos defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonhard, and another coach that they turned down went off the board on Monday night when the Washington Commanders hired Daronte Jones, who previously interviewed for Green Bay's DC job last week.

While the Packers feel they got their top choice for the job, seeing some of the candidates they interviewed land elsewhere could leave some fans second-guessing Gannon’s hiring. It could bring serious consequences for the decision to pass on Al Harris, who could be on his way to a job elsewhere and potentially reuniting with his former coach, Mike McCarthy.

Al Harris and Mike McCarthy Could Have a Packer Reunion in Pittsburgh

The Packers weren’t the only team interested in Harris this offseason. While he interviewed for DC jobs with the Tennessee Titans and Commanders, Green Bay felt like a perfect match given his roots as a player and his knack for teaching his players how to create turnovers.

These were both weaknesses for the Packers’ defense last season, ranking 25th in turnover rate (8.2 percent) and 28th in interceptions (7). But it is a calling card that could appeal to several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hired McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin last week.

McCarthy is in the same process Hafley is going through in Miami. He's assembling a new staff and wants to bring some of the pieces that made him successful at his previous job. McCarthy started that process on Tuesday when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells is expected to interview for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator job this week and could lead the former Packers’ coach to reunite with some of his other connections.

Of those connections, few are stronger than the one he shares with Harris. The longtime defensive back played under McCarthy for his final four seasons in Green Bay, making the Pro Bowl twice, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2007, and collecting seven interceptions and 40 pass defenses in 54 games. It’s part of seven years with the Packers in which Harris grabbed 14 total interceptions, earning a spot in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Harris also served on McCarthy’s staff during his time with the Cowboys and enjoyed plenty of success. In addition to helping Trevon Diggs and Da’Ron Bland earn First Team All-Pro selections, Harris also helped the Cowboys rank second in takeaways with 138 after joining the franchise in 2020. Only the Buffalo Bills had more with 145 takeaways during that span.

It’s not just McCarthy who is a threat. The Titans are looking for a defensive coordinator, and it would still be a promotion for Harris even if Robert Saleh remains true to his word and calls plays. The New York Jets also were spurned by Jones and could look to Harris for their defensive coordinator position.

Then there's the impact if Harris stays in Chicago. The Packers would have to deal with his ball-hawking secondary for another season. If Gannon is one-and-done (or earns a head coaching job with his success), the Packers may have burned a bridge with Harris to the point he wouldn't consider the job if it becomes available next offseason.

Either way, Harris could be another reason the Packers may have done more harm by rushing to hire Gannon and it could lead to Green Bay second-guessing itself if the former team legend lands somewhere else.

