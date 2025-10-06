Packers Facing Sean Clifford in Week 6 Looks Like a Possibility

Green Bay Packers fans likely thought they wouldn’t have to see former fifth-round pick Sean Clifford again after he was cut in August following the final preseason game. However, there’s a small chance that the ex-Packer could face his old team as his new team, the Cincinnati Bengals, will head to Lambeau Field in Week 6.

Clifford joined the Bengals’ practice squad in mid-September after it was announced that Joe Burrow would be sidelined for several weeks because of turf toe. Without Burrow, the Bengals turned to Jake Browning, who stepped in for Burrow last season when he was banged up.

That said, the Browning experience hasn’t gone to plan for Cincy. Browning has thrown eight interceptions, including three in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Following the defeat, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked if he still believes in Browning, and his answer was telling, which could open the door for Clifford, who is currently on the taxi squad.

“After a game like that, we're going to look at all personnel to make sure we're doing the right thing. I won't shy away from that because it's a very fair question after the amount of turnovers that we had," Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Bengals Mulling QB Change Ahead of Week 6 Matchup vs. Green Bay

Clifford might not be a substantial upgrade over Browning or backup Brett Rypien, for that matter, but if he can run the offense without turning over the ball, that would be considered a win.

Now, if you’re a Packers fan, you would actually love to see Browning under center because this Green Bay defense could eat off his mistakes. With the Packers’ front seven applying pressure it will give their secondary some opportunities against Browning.

That said, if Clifford were to somehow play in Week 6 over the other QB options, he would bring a different element to the position. The former fifth-round pick can make plays out of the pocket, but his ceiling as a passer is capped.

Green Bay's coaching staff knows Clifford's strengths and weaknesses better than anyone after the last two-plus years. That knowledge was enough to feel comfortable releasing him at the conclusion of training camp. If there were any inkling that Clifford could present something of value to the Packers' roster, the former Penn State QB would still be on the team’s practice squad.

However, we saw Clifford struggle in the preseason this summer. He completed 9-of-17 passes for 44 yards, while adding 15 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Despite his struggles, he still received a shot a few weeks later with the Bengals after Burrow went down.

With Browning playing poorly, Cincinnati's options will be limited if they elect to make a change under center. The Bengals would be left to decide between Rypien, Clifford, or Mike White, who is also signed to the practice squad, and, quite frankly, none of those options jump off the page as an upgrade.

