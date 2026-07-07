Packers facing obvious division concern after 2025 playoff collapse

The Green Bay Packers have every reason to believe in their ability to make an NFC North run after last season's frustrating end. While the offseason was undeniably quiet, there are meaningful additions being made simply by the roster having a full offseason to get healthy. Tucker Kraft returning to the offense and continuing to establish himself as one of the league's elite pass catchers is one obvious avenue the franchise has greatly improved.

Still, if there is one remaining concern it is the ability to bounce back from the way things ended in a frustrating playoff exit. Green Bay didn't just lose in the first round they collapsed in a way that left room to question the team's future. Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur were both unable to stop a long run from the Chicago Bears that saw the team score 25 points in the fourth quarter and complete an epic comeback after being down 21-3.

It is the type of run that leaves obvious questions about Green Bay's ability to deliver in the clutch. Chicago had Green Bay's number in each of the final two matchups and has a high level of confidence that is understandable after the way the season ended.

This isn't to argue Chicago is the better team or is going to repeat as division champions, but rather pointing out the obvious mental hurdle the Packers need to overcome. Green Bay needs to prove that last season was an outlier with the now jettisoned Brandon McManus the main reason for the collapse.

Packers Fans Need to See Early-Season Win Over Chicago to Recover from Playoff Failure

Looking at the missed kicks and watching how well Love performed in the game as a whole it becomes clear the roster has every reason to believe the collapse was an outlier. Still, there is no getting around the fact that Green Bay needs to prove this beating the Bears on October 11th in the first matchup of the season between the two sides.

It is in the NFL's second window of games as a featured matchup with the Packers hosting the Bears and looking for a level of revenge. There is no denying the elite chance lying in front of the team with a win erasing a lot of the frustration around the playoff failure.

A win would serve as proof that the Bears aren't the unquestionable division favorites with the Packers taking back a mental edge after years of domination. No question, the first game of the season series needs to be in the Packers' favor as a reset after a playoff collapse that has lingered based on an undeniably epic collapse.