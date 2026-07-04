4 Packers players under the most pressure heading into training camp

The Green Bay Packers have no shortage of players under pressure as we enter the final weeks without meaningful reps. Training camp is set to kick off at the end of July, with this starting a clear clock for a number of pieces facing pressure ahead of a pivotal 2026 season. This isn't completely a negative, with some level of pressure simply the reality of being a part of an NFL roster.

However, there are four players who unquestionably stand out beyond normal expectations. Whether it is promotion or simply recent struggles, there are four Packer players who stand out as facing the highest level of pressure when training camp officially begins.

1. Matthew Golden

Golden had an underwhelming rookie season, but is being looked at as a primary weapon based on clear ability and a stellar playoff performance. Green Bay parted ways with Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs in the 2026 offseason, making its level of reliance on Golden incredibly clear. While Christian Watson was extended, the pass catcher is yet to complete a full season without missing time due to injury.

With this in mind, it becomes glaring just how much of an offensive load has been put on the receiver in his second season. Golden needs a strong camp performance to prove that this level of trust was warranted and erase any concerns at the position moving forward.

2. Lukas Van Ness

It's now or never for Van Ness, as the pass rusher enters the fourth year of his rookie contract and has been put in a position to be the team's primary pass-rushing option in the first weeks of the season. Van Ness being your most experienced pass rushing option is a clear concern, one that can be eased with a strong camp performance and the defender proving he is healthy. Health and consistency are two things that fans would love to see, even if it comes in meaningless camp reps.

For Van Ness, it is a chance to build a bit of confidence and begin to put together a resume that proves Green Bay's recent trust is earned. With the lack of depth around the position, there will be no shortage of attention on.

3. Luke Musgrave

Tucker Kraft is coming off a season-ending injury and is going to need a reliable backup capable of taking a level of pressure off. Last season, Musgrave was handed not only the opportunity to be the primary backup, but also stepped into the starting lineup when Kraft went down and left the franchise scrambling for answers. The performance was underwhelming and left reason to wonder if the tight end could be replaced in the offseason.

Instead, the Packers have continued to show a level of faith in a player who has yet to earn it. Camp needs to see Musgrave show a clear level of development and provide a higher level of reliability.

4. Tyrod Taylor

Taylor is 36 and attempting to replace Malik Willis, who was so impressive that the quarterback earned a starting job with the Miami Dolphins. There have been rumors about Green Bay becoming a landing spot for Anthony Richardson based on the lack of high-end talent sitting behind Jordan Love. Taylor putting together a great run to end the summer would quiet these conversations and hand the quarterback a bit of stability in his current position.

Struggles or showing his age would result in the team searching for an upgrade that could be found in Richardson or a surprise target. No question, Taylor is facing more pressure than a typical backup quarterback situation.