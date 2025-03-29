Packers Eyeing Disruptive Pass Rusher Who Would Be Ideal Second-Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers have a young, talented roster, but there are still some areas where they can improve. During the first wave of free agency, the Packers landed Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs.

Those were their two biggest additions and the NFL Draft will give them another outlet to upgrade the roster. Ironically, the draft will be in Green Bay this year, so the vibes will be extra high on draft weekend.

The Packers have eight total draft picks in April's draft. They will use these selections to add more talent to the roster and they already have their eyes on Ole Miss EDGE/OLB Princely Umanmielen. During an appearance on the SEC Network, he revealed that the Packers are one of the teams that have shown the most interest in him.

Ole Miss EDGE/OLB Princely Umanmielen shared with us on @SECNetwork that the Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers and Packers are the teams that have shown the most interest in him throughout the pre-draft process. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 28, 2025

Packers Have Interest in Princely Umanmielen

The Packers could use another force off the edge, and Umanmielen could be someone who fits the bill. He has a great frame, standing at 6-foot-4, 264 pounds. He has a quick first step with a solid pass-rush plan to set up offensive linemen.

Umanmielen also has good play recognition skills as a run defender as well. In 57 collegiate games, he finished with 136 total tackles, 40 TFLs, and 25.5 sacks. This past season at Ole Miss, the Nigeria native posted a career-high 10.5 sacks. He also posted a career-high 91.1 overall grade per PFF.

Dane Brugler of the Athletic has him as the 75th overall prospect on his big board. Meanwhile, nflmockdraftdatabase.com puts him at 59th overall.

The Packers own picks 54 and 87 in rounds 2 & 3, making him an ideal choice in the second round. By the time they are on the clock in Round 3, he could be off the board.

If they really like the kind of person he is while also loving the player on tape, Green Bay could be smart to draft him in round 2. Everyone's draft board is different but their interest in him clearly indicates they like what they see.

Adding Umanmielen to their pass rush would only bolster and make that unit better.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: