Packers Can Reunite New Coach With Recently Released Veteran Defender

The Green Bay Packers have used free agency as an asset to improve the roster for the 2025 season. In the first wave, the Packers signed Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs. They also added Mecole Hardman to the receiver core.

The NFL Draft is the next avenue the Packers will use to find upgrades for their roster. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay. But before we get there, the Packers have an opportunity to add to their defense.

On Friday, the New England Patriots decided to release LB Ja’Whaun Bentley. The Packers should look to bring him in and reunite him with new defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

News story: Patriots plan to release veteran LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, who posts farewell message. https://t.co/CrK1JSCViD — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 28, 2025

Former Patriots LB Ja’Whaun Bentley Is a Free Agent

Bentley entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the past seven years with New England, providing them with a reliable force along the interior. Bentley was a three-time team captain and was a consistent difference-maker.

In 83 games (68 starts), he has racked up 509 total tackles, 21 TFLs, 29 QB hits, and 10.5 sacks. Last year, his season was cut short when he tore his pectoral muscle. Prior to the 2024 season, Bentley had three straight seasons with at least 109 total tackles.

For Bentley's entire time in New England, Covington was on the Pats defensive staff. He held roles as the outside linebackers coach, defensive line coach, and defensive coordinator.

The Packers have a trio of Edgerrin Cooper, Quay Walker, and Isaiah McDuffie at the linebacker spot. That is a solid bunch of players, but adding Bentley could help take that unit to another level. The Purdue product excels as a run defender, logging at least a 67 run-defense grade per PFF from 2021-2023 with New England.

Bentley also won a Super Bowl title in New England, so he can bring that playoff experience over. This could be a move that will benefit the Packers in 2025 if they decide to bring him in.

