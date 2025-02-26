Packers Exploring Trading Big-Name Player Expected to Leave GB

The Green Bay Packers need to make some changes to this team before the 2025 season. They were looking to make a deep postseason run this past campaign but that didn't come to fruition.

After getting bounced in the wild card round, the Packers need to flip things around. And that could mean moving on from one of their best players. According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers have held trade conversations around cornerback Jaire Alexander and are open to trading him for the right asking price.

Sources: The #Packers have had trade conversations centered around star CB Jaire Alexander and they are open to moving him for the right price.



Alexander, still just 28 and a two-time Pro Bowler, is considered to be the most decorated CB available. pic.twitter.com/rOF3qsBn1z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025

Packers Open to Dealing Jaire Alexander

This is something that has been building up for a while now, and general manager Brian Gutekunst's comments on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine highlighted that.

Gutekunst stated, "We'll see. We're working through that. He certainly could be. We gotta get him out there more... Not being able to be out there at his best has frustrated him and that has obviously frustrated our football team too."

The Packers have been looking for more consistency from Alexander since giving him a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to stay healthy for three of the past four seasons.

The Louisville product was dealing with a PCL injury that limited him to seven games in 2024. He then missed 10 games last season with a back injury and 13 games in 2021 with a shoulder injury.

Alexander is on the books for $25.4 million next season, and the Packers want to head in a different direction. The 28-year-old will immediately become one of the best cornerback options on the market, so he'll have a market. It comes down to which team is willing to offer the Packers the most draft capital.

The timing of this news also makes sense, as the majority of general managers are in one place at the combine. There will be plenty of conversations happening around Alexander this week since the Packers have officially put Alexander on the trade block.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: