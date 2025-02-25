Jaire Alexander's Packers Days Seem Numbered After Latest Update

The Green Bay Packers have their work cut out of them this offseason. After getting eliminated in the wild-card round, the Packers will need to make some changes to their roster.

One player whose future is in doubt is cornerback Jaire Alexander. General manager Brian Gutekunst is down at the NFL Scouting Combine and he discussed if Alexander will be in the fold next season.

Gutekunst said, "We'll see. We're working through that. He certainly could be. We gotta get him out there more... Not being able to be out there at his best has frustrated him and that has obviously frustrated our football team too."

"We'll see. We're working through that. He certainly could be. We gotta get him out there more... Not being able to be out there at his best has frustrated him and that has obviously frustrated our football team too." Gutekunst when asked if Jaire will be in GB next year. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) February 25, 2025

Packers Seem Frustrated With Jaire Alexander

The Packers gave Alexander a four-year, $84 million extension back in 2022 but he has failed to live up to the expectations. Alexander can't stay healthy and that was a problem once again in 2024.

The Louisville product has played in seven or fewer games in three of the last four seasons. Alexander dealt with a knee injury this past season that limited him to seven games. Back in 2023, he missed 10 games due to back and shoulder injuries. Then, he played just four games during the 2021 season due to a shoulder injury.

Green Bay paid Alexander to be their No. 1 CB but he hasn't been able to stay healthy and that's the main thing for players. If you're unavailable to play, then you don't have the impact they expect.

The Packers have an out this offseason if they want to move on from Alexander. If they released him, Green Bay would get hit with a $19 million dead cap, while his salary cap number is listed at $25.4 million.

Green Bay has some tough decisions to make regarding Alexander but there's a good chance he won't be around in 2025.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: