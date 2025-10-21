Lukas Van Ness’ Injury Opens Door for Packers Rookie to Bounce Back in Week 8

Lukas Van Ness was absent during the Green Bay Packers' 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, as fans know. Unfortunately, it looks like he'll be missing from the lineup again in Week 8 when the team's road trip continues against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Steel City.

While things can certainly change between now and kickoff this weekend, Matt LaFleur didn't sound convinced Van Ness was about to miss just one week with the injury when asked about it on Monday.

"I'm not overly optimistic, but we'll see," LaFleur said, via Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap.

Credit LaFleur for the non-coach speak regarding the injury concerns with Van Ness, that isn't something that fans always see in these scenarios. Even with that admission, the head coach didn't show his entire hand ahead of a pivotal emotional matchup against Aaron Rodgers on Sunday Night Football. This could very well be Rodgers' only game against the team he won a Super Bowl ring and four MVPs with. Beyond that, it is a must-win matchup for both four-win teams as they look to continue establishing themselves as contenders in their respective conferences.

For Green Bay, it's a major opportunity to assess their defensive chess pieces along the edge. An opportunity to find a silver lining amid bad injury news. One player, in particular, who should be relishing this opportunity is rookie defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell.

Lukas Van Ness' Absence Can Allow Barryn Sorrell to Break Out

Van Ness's injury allows the team's rookie defensive end to get a chance to prove his worth when it comes to disrupting offensive backfields as a pass rusher in Van Ness's stead. The outcome of this opportunity for Sorrell could either drive Van Ness's price down or force uncomfortable contract negotiations in Green Bay after the 2026 season.

Either way, an all-in team like the Packers should find themselves as the winner regardless of which player comes out on top in that respective competition. This is especially true if Sorrell can break out and offer a cheaper alternative to whatever Van Ness's next payday is. Sorrell has seen little action thus far. In that limited action, he had an assisted sack against the Washington Commanders and played in a season-high 30 snaps vs. Arizona, finishing with a dismal 40 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Needless to say, the rookie will have to prove he can be better than a bottom-five defender on the team if he wants to find a home in Green Bay. If Sorrell is unable to do that, Brian Gutekunst and the representation for Van Ness will likely have some intriguing conversations regarding what the defensive end's contract demands will be.

Of course, Green Bay will worry less about investing in winning pieces if this defense can prove it's for real. This is what fans should keep an eye out for should Van Ness be sidelined yet again this weekend.

Not thinking too far ahead, which is a dangerous game when you have aspirations the likes of the Packers, but LaFleur and Jeff Hafley just want the available personnel to play their parts. If they do, then Green Bay could have a special team on its hands this year.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: