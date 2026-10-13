Packers dunked all over talks of an NFC North curse holding them down

The Green Bay Packers went into Sunday's 31-7 win over the hated Chicago Bears with a clear level of pressure and a narrative that was proven completely false. Rewind back to the end of the 2025 season and mounting injuries forced a series of consistent late-game failures building up to a double-digit collapse against the Bears in the first round of the playoffs. Chicago having won the last two games against the hated rival didn't hesitate to pump up their own ego and spend time doubting that this loss was one that could be recovered from.

Starting out the 2026 season with a comfortable lead against the Minnesota Vikings only to see it collapse in the final quarter again brought this narrative to the forefront. Fast forward four weeks later and the Packers not only jumped out to a huge lead against the rival that started this narrative, but could've easily piled on at the end with the game never truly being in doubt.

This was domination from start to finish and allowed the fanbase to put to bed a frustrating storyline that often seemed to underestimate the impact of last year's injuries. The Week 1 collapse was easily explained by an offensive line that is just now starting to figure things out, but made life impossible for Jordan Love in the early going.

No question, this was a statement win reminding the rest of the league that the Packers aren't done just yet. This is also being accomplished with an offensive line still settling in and without your best player as Micah Parsons continues to work his way back from last year's ACL tear.

Packers Put an End to Frustrating Collapse Narrative with Sunday's Dominating Win

It was fitting in many ways that a narrative that started against the Bears ended the same way with Jordan Love playing incredible football in both matchups. With that said, Green Bay fans understand that this win is going to be pointed to as a product of the absence of Caleb Williams by their rival fanbase. Still, there is no denying just what a statement this game was and what it means moving forward when it comes to demanding respect in the NFC.

Green Bay announced that the early-season struggles weren't a sign of things to come or history repeating itself, but simply a young team figuring things out. In truth, it is far better in comparison to last season when the Packers started out incredibly hot and faded down the stretch as injuries mounted and forced the late-season collapse.

The Packers starting out the season slow and building their way into becoming one of the NFC's elite contenders is a far better path. One that it appears we are walking as Green Bay put to bed the collapse narrative and is now turning their attention to building on Sunday's win and making a push to take back control of the NFC North.