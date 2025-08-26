Packers Drop a Bag on Rarely Used Player During Roster Cuts

The Green Bay Packers, like every NFL team, have been hard at work on Tuesday trying to finalize the 53-man roster on cutdown day. There have been surprises as always, but it's also one of the best opportunities to survey the landscape to ensure that you've positioned yourself as well as possible to compete in a competitive conference.

While the organization has some players who clearly should be targeted once the dust settles, this is also a time to sneak some unexpected news in as the rest of the league is focused on their own roster cuts.

Green Bay certainly did that, dropping a big bag on a rarely used player to make him among the highest-paid at his position in the league.

Packers long snapper Matt Orzech reached agreement today on a three-year, $4.8 million contract extension, per his agent Paul Sheehy. The deal makes Orzech the league’s third highest-paid long snapper. pic.twitter.com/5i0IMxsSkv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

Packers Sign Long Snapper Matt Orzech to Huge Contract on Roster Cutdown Day

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers agreed to a three-year, $4.8 million contract with long snapper Matt Orzech to make him the third-highest-paid player at the position. He's among the best in the business and deserves this contract, though the timing is still interesting given everything else that's going on.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Azusa Pacific, Orzech has five years in the NFL, two with the Packers and Los Angeles Rams each and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's started all 34 regular-season games in the last two seasons for Green Bay, solidifying himself as not only durable, but effective as well.

Considering that the Packers had some available cap space, and still do, it's a sensible decision and a wise one by general manager Brian Gutekunst. Obviously, the focus will be on the other roster moves of the day, but this was smart to lock up a valued locker room presence who is one of the best at what he does on the field.

For now, this represents a chance for Green Bay to achieve another marginal advantage at a position that matters in the forgotten third. After last year's struggles on special teams, making sure that the talented players you have in that unit are paid will help make the organization more successful in the long run.

Whether or not it works out, re-signing the 30-year-old and rewarding him for his efforts will go a long way toward establishing the type of culture that head coach Matt LaFleur is striving for.

