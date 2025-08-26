Packers Have Obvious 1st Free-Agent Target After Roster Cuts

The Green Bay Packers are almost set for the start of the season. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't some questions and issues to address on the roster. If anything, there's less time to do so.

That's why, looking at the wide receiver corps and the special teams unit, Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day podcast believes the Packers should make the most of the Tennessee Titans' latest roster-cut decision.

Would keep an eye on Proche for GB. A Heath for Proche swap would make sense. Get your PR and at worst a similar caliber WR. https://t.co/lD248tVoQr — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) August 26, 2025

Packers Should Pursue James Proche III

Herman believes the Packers need to make a run at veteran return specialist James Proche III. He thinks he brings more to the table than Malik Heath because of his well-known prowess as a punt returner.

Proche is about to turn 29 years old. He signed with the Titans in March and had four receptions on seven targets for 43 yards.

He entered the league as a sixth-round pick out of SMU. So far, he's played for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, hauling in 28 receptions for 299 receiving yards while logging 651 return yards.

The Packers have Jayden Reed and Keisan Nixon listed as their punt and kick returners, respectively, in their unofficial depth chart. Reed is currently dealing with a foot injury, but he's expected to be fully healthy for the start of the season.

Even so, adding a proven special teamer like Proche to the mix would help the Packers avoid even more injuries to their wide receiver corps.

As for Heath, he's expected to make minimal impact at best. As things stand now, he's sitting behind the likes of star rookie Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Reed, and Savion Williams, so he's not likely to take the field often, if at all. Also, Christian Watson will start the season on PUP.

This will be a crucial season for Matt LaFleur's team, and no move will be minor at this point.

