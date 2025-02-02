Packers 2025 Offseason Trade Target Big Board
1. Maxx Crosby, Edge, Las Vegas Raiders
Acquiring Maxx Crosby would be the NFL equivalent of when the Milwaukee Bucks traded for P.J. Tucker in 2021—a move that pushed them over the top and helped deliver a championship. The only difference is Crosby isn’t a role player. He’s a star.
Tucker was the classic tough guy, the enforcer that championship teams always seem to have. He talked trash, set hard screens, and made life miserable for opponents. He fit seamlessly into a locker room that needed someone with a little edge.
Crosby is that guy in the NFL. His motor never stops. He plays like someone personally offended that the opposing quarterback even exists.
He’s recorded at least seven sacks in every season of his career and thrives in chaos. Pairing him with Rashan Gary would instantly give the Packers one of the most dangerous pass-rushing duos in the league.
2. D.K. Metcalf, Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay’s wide receiver room stagnated in 2024. The development the Packers were banking on didn’t happen, at least not at the rate they expected. If they want a proven weapon, D.K. Metcalf should be on the radar.
Metcalf is coming off a down year by his standards. He still had 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns, but his 66 receptions were his second-lowest mark of his career. Maybe the Seahawks don’t see him as a long-term piece anymore. Maybe they’d be open to moving him for the right price.
The popular trade idea floating around is Jaire Alexander and a draft pick for Metcalf and a pick from Seattle. If the Seahawks would bite, that’s a no-brainer for Green Bay. The problem is, that Seattle might not see Alexander’s contract as an asset. That’s where this gets complicated.