Jaire Alexander Age Complicates Offseason Drama

The Green Bay Packers have been relatively quiet this offseason. The nucleus of the Packers roster will be back in 2025 but the biggest question mark is around the future of CB Jaire Alexander.

The Packers have danged Alexander in trade talks since the season ended but haven't been able to land any type of deal. There are a lot of factors that have played a role in the lack of a trade but one thing that may be getting overlooked is his age.

The Louisville product is 28 years old and will be turning 29 years old in February. In three of the last four seasons, he has played seven or fewer games due to knee and shoulder injuries. When players get older, they don't typically get healthier.

Add in that Alexander is slated to make $24 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026. That's a high price tag for a defender closer to 30 years old who dealt with multiple injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Teams aren't going to be ecstatic to trade multiple trade assets for an older and more expensive cornerback. That could be a problem that Green Bay is facing right now regarding Alexander. The best corners in the league include Sauce Gardner (24 years old), Patrick Surtain II (24 years old), Trent McDuffie (24 years old), Jaylon Johnson (25 years old), and Jalen Ramsey (30 years old).

Outside of Ramsey, all of these guys on the list and approaching their prime. In Ramsey's case, he hasn't been injury-prone since entering the year, which is a positive thing for him.

Alexander doesn't have that luxury and that is certainly having a negative impact on his trade value. Whether the Packers will be able to find a trade partner for Alexander is a huge question this offseason but nothing has progressed enough on that front thus far.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: