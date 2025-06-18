Packers Draft Bust Cut by Yet Another Team After OTAs

When longtime Packers kicker Mason Crosby left Green Bay after the 2022 season, the team struggled to replace him for an embarrassingly long time. Their first attempt to replace the veteran kicker was selecting Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While the team had high expectations from the Auburn standout, Carlson's tenure in Titletown didn't go according to plan.

During his rookie season, Carlson led the league in missed field goal attempts. His crucial missed field goal in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers was the cherry on top, leading to his eventual release before the 2024 season.

Since then, Carlson spent time with the 49ers and New York Jets, kicking in seven games and going 13/15 in his kicks. Many thought that this would be enough to land him a job with the Jets for next season. It turns out, this was not the case.

Failed Packers Kicker Anders Carlson Released by the NY Jets

The Jets announce they’ve released K Anders Carlson. Carlson, 27, spent time last season with NY and the 49ers, making 13 of 15 FG attempts with a long of 58. The 49ers have two kickers competing on their 90-man roster: Jake Moody and Greg Joseph. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 18, 2025

On Wednesday, the team announced that they have released Carlson, leaving Caden Davis and Harrison Mevis to battle it out for the starting kicker job at training camp.

This is a disappointing development for Carlson, who likely thought that he had turned a corner in his NFL career. Instead, New York brought in Mevis, who spent last season in the UFL, on Tuesday. The Jets' decision to trust two kickers with no NFL experience over him must be deflating for the 27-year-old Carlson.

Even though this must obviously hurt for Carlson, Packers fans will not be too worried as they are finally enjoying some stability at kicker. The addition of Brandon McManus in the middle of last season gave Green Bay reliable production as the veteran went 20/21 on field goals down the stretch. He will have the Packers' job for the foreseeable future.

