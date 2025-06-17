Failed Packers Kicker Suddenly in Hot Water with New Team After Latest Signing

Former Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson has hit yet another roadblock in his career. After failing with the Packers, Carlson spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and his current team, the New York Jets. While Carlson hasn't cemented the role, the kicker seemed to be in a solid position to win the job. However, this has likely changed with Harrison Mevis signing with the franchise. The kicker spent last season in the UFL and made 20/21 attempts, including hitting from long range. It was an impressive season that caught the attention of the Jets and earned another opportunity for Mevis.

For Carlson, this doesn't show any level of trust on the part of the Jets. It suggests the team is actively shopping for upgrades, believing the former Packer isn't capable of getting the job done at a high enough level. Considering the career of the current Jet, it is hard to argue with this logic. There simply isn't an established level of consistency teams can rely on.

Former Packers Kicker Anders Carlson is on His Way Out

NEWS: The New York Jets are signing @USFLStallions K Harrison Mevis, per @DraftDiamonds.



Mevis was one of the #UFL's top kickers this season, hitting 20 of his 21 attempts, with a long of 54 yards.#Jets might have their kicker for the 25-26 season. pic.twitter.com/kTJUge2tV5 — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) June 17, 2025

If Mevis can deal with the pressures of the NFL and perform at this same level, it isn't going to be much of a competition. The Jets are starting Justin Fields at quarterback, likely meaning the team is going to be settling for field goal attempts. Having a reliable option is going to be even more important than it is for other teams around the league.

Carlson isn't going to give the Jets the needed trust that the franchise has made the right decision. With this in mind, it seems the former Packer could be hitting his final landing spot unless there is a drastic change in performance.

For the Packers, Brandon McManus will give the franchise further stability and leave at least one part of the team's game without any questions. If Jordan Love continues to develop as expected, the team has a chance to be one of the more lethal scoring units in the conference. Still, it is sad to see Carlson's career appearing to be near its end.

