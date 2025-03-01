Packers-DK Metcalf Trade Rumors Take An Unexpected Turn

The NFL free agency is less than two weeks away and as a result, the trade speculation is in full swing. The Green Bay Packers, with Super Bowl aspirations, cap space, and a desire to improve, are at the center of a ton of rumors.

In recent days, one name that has emerged as a potential trade target for the Packers is wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. The Seahawks star is reportedly on the trade block and multiple reporters have said that the Packers are interested in acquiring the two-time Pro Bowler. Seahawks insider Corbin Smith even reported that the Packers made an offer consisting of a high draft pick and a young player.

While this excited Packers fans, cold water was poured onto this speculation immediately. The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reported that there has been no contact between the Packers and the Seahawks regarding a Metcalf trade.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding a potential trade that would send WR D.K. Metcalf from the Seahawks to the Packers. https://t.co/TzkkVsEMet — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 1, 2025

While conflicting reports can be common during the offseason, such dramatically differing reporting is rare. A Seahawks reporter saying that there is an offer on the table and a Packers insider saying there has been no contact makes it hard for the fans to know what to trust.

On paper, it's not difficult to understand mutual interest in a trade. The Packers are looking for an elite receiver in the offseason and Metcalf is entering the final season of his contract. The Seahawks have the fifth-worst salary cap situation in the league and are looking to offload their big salaries.

Metcalf had at least 900 receiving yards in each of his six NFL seasons. He is as reliable as they get in the NFL, and GM Brian Gutekunst would be wise to target him. Whether this will come to fruition remains to be seen.

