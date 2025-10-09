Packers' Devonte Wyatt Hopes for Week 6 Just Got Crushed

As Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season progresses, it's more likely that defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt won't be out there for the Green Bay Packers. Wyatt was absent from Thursday's practice, and it wasn't long before head coach Matt LaFleur threw cold water on his chances of suiting up.

"The closer we get to game time, the harder it is to see (Wyatt) out there,' LaFleur admitted to the media, via Cameron Ezeir of WFRV Sports. In other words, unless there's a miraculous turnaround, the fourth-year pro likely won't be facing the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

Devonte Wyatt's Week 6 Odds Appear to Be Slim

Wyatt injured his knee in the Week 4 tie with the Dallas Cowboys and was considered week-to-week with it. His practice status this week points out that he isn't ready to step back on the field, and it's looking like he'll be inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals. While it's never ideal to have one of your young and upcoming defensive players sidelined, it's better that it's happening earlier in the season rather than closer to the playoffs.

Across multiple sportsbooks, the Packers are double-digit favorites and should be able to secure the win without Wyatt. The Bengals made a trade for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who beat the Packers in Week 3 as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals plan on starting the recently acquired Joe Flacco just days after he came into town, and that should give the Packers' defense the edge, despite any injuries. Cincinnati has given up 15 team sacks, highlighting there's a pathway to get after the quarterback, which is bad news for a 40-year-old with limited mobility.

Allowing Wyatt to get another week of rest appears to be the plan, and the Packers will reassess where they are at next week. Game day is almost here, and since Wyatt hasn't been able to practice, the odds are low that Green Bay will throw him out there. Besides, if extra rest helps him stay healthier down the stretch, another absence could be worth it.

The Georgia product was having a good season before going down. In four games, Wyatt has secured six total tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections. According to Pro Football Focus, he has a 72.6 overall grade (30th among 186 graded defensive linemen) and 79.2 pass-rush grade (10th among 186 graded defensive linemen). He's also recorded 13 total pressures and nine QB hurries.

Wyatt has elevated his play and taken advantage of the one-on-one matchups in front, thanks to Micah Parsons' presence. Unfortunately, it sounds like Packers fans will have to wait at least one more game to see if No. 95 picks up from where he left off.

