Packers Finally Get Shred of Good News on MarShawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers are 3-1-1 on the season and are focused on taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Before Wednesday's practice, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about running back MarShawn Lloyd and said, "He's getting closer, I would say."

LaFleur added that Lloyd won't return this week but this is a step in the right direction for the second-year RB.

MarShawn Lloyd Is Getting “Closer,” but That Might Not Mean Much

The Packers have yet to open the 21-day practice window for Lloyd, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and has already cleared the minimum limit of four missed games. But after weeks without positive news on his status, this finally gives fans some hope to cling to.

Of course, even a return might not be all that exciting at this point. Lloyd's lone NFL game saw him rush for 15 yards on 6 carries. Plans for the 2024 third-round pick to be a strong backup behind Josh Jacobs have never had a chance to materialize, and at this point, getting any contributions from him would feel like a win. And depending on who you ask, the real win would be getting some trade value in return for Lloyd.

Emmanuel Wilson has emerged as a viable backup in Lloyd's absence, having run for 502 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2024. His 61.4 overall grade from PFF (neck and neck with RB3 Chris Brooks' 62.0) ranks 46th among all running backs who have played 20-plus snaps on the year.

Since getting drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, Lloyd has failed to stay on the field. Last season, he played in just one game due to hip, hamstring, and ankle injuries. He even had appendicitis, which led to an emergency appendectomy. Lloyd was close to returning last November when he had to undergo that emergency procedure.

He has a lot of work to do to earn the trust of the coaching staff. Availability is the best trait a player can have, and he has yet to prove that. It's not likely that the Packers would just throw him out there, as injuries have continued to follow him over the last two years.

Hamstring injuries are always tricky to return from. The Packers must take the cautious approach with Lloyd, making sure he's 100% before stepping back on the field, but based on LaFleur's comments, things are trending in the right direction. And that's what you can ask for from the USC product at this point.

