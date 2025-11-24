Packers Defense Just Sent the Vikings Deeper Into QB Hell

The Green Bay Packers' defense has taken the leap to become a championship-caliber unit this season, and they showcased it in Sunday’s lopsided win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers held the Vikings to four yards of total offense in the second half as quarterback J.J. McCarthy looked helpless behind an overmatched offensive line. But as it turns out, the performance may have done more damage than sending Minnesota three games below .500.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Monday that McCarthy experienced concussion-like symptoms on the plane ride back from Green Bay on Sunday night. As a result, McCarthy has been placed in concussion protocol. While O'Connell didn't rule McCarthy out, undrafted free agent QB Max Brosmer will get first-team reps in his place and could start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

While Packers fans may not care who starts for the Vikings, it’s apparent their defense had a residual effect, and it sends their divisional rivals deeper into quarterback hell while putting another stamp on an impressive season for the Green Bay defense.

Packers’ Humiliation of Vikings Sends Their QB Crisis to a New Low

Vikings fans shouldn’t feel too bad about what the Packers did to them on Sunday. Green Bay ranks fifth in points per game allowed (18.4) and is tied for second in yards per play allowed (4.6) this season, making even some of the best offenses look like a seventh-grade JV team.

The Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, and even the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers have been left with their wheels spinning after facing the Packers this season. But Packers fans may feel a little extra pleasure in what they did to the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.



The Vikings were cruising one year ago as Sam Darnold led them to a 14-3 record. Minnesota was also close to adding Daniel Jones to its practice squad while McCarthy was recovering from a torn meniscus suffered during the preseason. Instead of signing Darnold or Jones to allow McCarthy to get reps, the Vikings stubbornly let both quarterbacks walk in free agency and even turned down overtures from Rodgers to make McCarthy their starter.

Packer fans saw that the move backfired tremendously as McCarthy completed just 12-of-19 passes for 87 yards and a pair of interceptions on Sunday afternoon. Jones (Indianapolis Colts), Darnold (Seahawks), and Rodgers (Steelers) have also led their new teams to the top of their respective divisions, while the Vikings currently sit in last place in the NFC North.

With Brosmer possibly starting in McCarthy’s place, the Vikings’ season, which began with Super Bowl aspirations, has now come down to clinging to his processing speed and his roots as a former starter for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis also posted on Monday afternoon that he was impressed with Brosmer after moving the ball well against the Tennessee Titans' No. 1 unit in the team’s final preseason game.

The Titans currently rank 26th in yards per play (5.8) and 29th in scoring defense (27.5 ppg), which is a far cry from the unit the Packers are trotting out these days. With a defense capable of winning a championship, the Packers left the Vikings in the dust on Sunday and will look to have the same effect on the teams they’re competing with on the road to the playoffs.

