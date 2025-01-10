Packers Defense Has One Easy Way to Shut Down Jalen Hurts
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for the best matchup of the wild-card round of the NFL playoff. All eyes will be on the Sunday showdown as the Packers hope to escape Philadelphia with the win to set up a massive divisional-round game against the Detroit Lions.
The Eagles are obviously not the team the Packers would ideally want to play in their first playoff game. When you finish as the seventh seed, however, you don't have much of a right to complain about your opponent.
Fortunately for Green Bay, the Eagles aren't an unfamiliar team. The two sides squared off against each other in Brazil in Week 1. Philadelphia ended up winning the game 34-29, but Sunday's outing will surely look a lot different. In fact, don't expect a similar shootout as both teams are vastly improved defensive sides. The Packers will have a better shot at slowing down the Eagles' attack this time around.
Eagles-Packers Betting Odds
Spread: Eagles -4.5: -115 | Packers +4.5: -105
Moneyline: Eagles ML: -240 | Packers ML: +194
Points Total: Over 45.5: -110 | Under 45.5: -110
The Eagles are expected to be fully healthy for Sunday with Jalen Hurts returning from the concussion protocol. However, he could have some rust and get off to a slow start. Plus, the Packers have a schematic advantage over Hurts as Jeff Hafley runs the second-most zone coverage in the NFL. Hurts ranks 33rd out of 40 quarterbacks in passing DVOA against the zone.
Philadelphia likes to run the ball and rely heavily on Saquon Barkley. He is the engine that drives this offense. The Packers, however, are well-equipped to stop the run, ranking among the best teams in the league in run defense DVOA and yards before contact per rush attempt.
The Packers are a much improved defensive unit, with Edgerrin Cooper playing a larger role and Quay Walker and Evan Williams returning from injury. Cooper and Walker will be crucial in slowing down Barkley.
There haven't been too many games where the Packers had all of Walker, Cooper, Williams, and Xavier McKinney healthy at the same time. If that quartet can play up to the level they have shown throughout the season, the Packers' defense will be in a great spot.
Packers fans have enough of a reason to be optimistic. Regardless of the outcome, this one is likely to be a low-scoring affair with Under 45.5 looking like a decent pick.