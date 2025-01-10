5 Packers Who Will Be Key to a Deep Playoff Run
With the Green Bay Packers focused on chasing their ultimate goal—a Super Bowl victory—they’ll need standout performances from their roster to make that dream a reality.
Football is the ultimate team sport, but it’s no secret that individual brilliance often tips the scales in the postseason. While every player has a role to play, some Packers hold the key to determining just how far this team can go.
Here are five players who could carry Green Bay on their journey to the Super Bowl.
Rashan Gary
If the Packers are going to make a serious run at the Super Bowl, they’ll need Rashan Gary to rediscover his groove as a game-wrecking pass rusher.
Gary is coming off a season where he led Green Bay with 7.5 sacks—a respectable number but a noticeable step down from the havoc he’s wreaked in years past.
Still, he remains the Packers’ most dynamic threat off the edge, thanks to his rare combination of size, speed, and refined pass-rushing moves.
An elite pass rush has long been the great equalizer in the NFL playoffs. Quarterbacks are creatures of rhythm, and Gary’s ability to disrupt that rhythm could make all the difference. Whether it’s forcing hurried decisions, flushing a quarterback out of the pocket, or outright taking them down, Gary’s presence in the backfield can tilt the game in Green Bay’s favor.
It’s time for him to show he can deliver when the lights are brightest and the stakes are highest. If Gary can summon the dominance he’s flashed in years past, the Packers’ pass rush—and their chances of making a deep playoff run—will look far more formidable.