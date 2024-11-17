Packers Defender's Big Weakness Could Cost Green Bay Down the Stretch
By Joe Summers
The Packers are an exciting team with legitimate Super Bowl potential, though they have one major weakness that's threatening to unravel the defense.
2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness has struggled in his sophomore season, earning just 41% of the defensive snaps entering Sunday's matchup with the Bears. His improvement is a major storyline for Green Bay, especially after trading Preston Smith to the Steelers.
Unfortunately for Packers fans, Van Ness hasn't performend well in his new opportunity.
Packers DE Lukas Van Ness Becoming a Major Problem
On the season, Van Ness has just 14 tackles and one sack. He was a dominant force in college at Iowa, compiling 13.5 sacks over two seasons before becoming one of the most highly-coveted defensive ends in the draft.
The Packers' defense as a whole has been much improved, though the exceptional play of safety Xavier McKinney has played perhaps the largest role. If Van Ness can tap into the potential he showcased in college, Green Bay could have one of the better defenses in the NFC.
Otherwise, there's a major hole that needs to be filled. Brenton Cox Jr. showcased significant promise in the first half against the Bears, notching a sack and multiple QB pressures. Perhaps he'll be the pass-rusher that Green Bay needs, though the organization still hopes Van Ness can become the leader of the defensive line.
He'll have every opportunity to grow comfortable with the NFL game and become a more reliable contributor but for now, Van Ness is desperately trying to avoid the dreaded "bust" tag that follows so many players.
A young, talented defensive end of his ability should see the field on at least 50% of the snaps. We'll know over the next few weeks how much Matt LaFleur's coaching staff believes in him, yet the early returns are discouraging nonetheless.
