Packers Defender is Suddenly Expendable Following OTAs

The Green Bay Packers' cornerback room will look drastically different this season after they made two significant changes. The first happened at the start of free agency, when the Packers signed free agent Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract.

The second occurred this month, when the Packers released All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander after several years with the team. With Alexander out the door, Green Bay fans are preparing themselves to watch Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, and maybe Carrington Valentine start this season.

However, while fans are paying attention to what’s happening at the top of the Packers’ CB depth chart, they should also be watching out for the budding talent at the bottom of the depth chart.

Earlier this week, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst highlighted three cornerbacks that he’s excited to see compete for a roster spot this summer.

“Between Kalen King, Kamal Hadden and Micah Robinson, I think there's going to be really good competition for the backend of the roster (at cornerback). I'm excited to give those guys that opportunity,” the Packers GM said (h/t Zach Kruse of PackersWire).

That said, the one cornerback who wasn’t mentioned is Gregory Junior, which is not a great sign heading into training camp.

Packers' Gregory Junior Could Be on His Way Out Soon

Now, to be fair to Junior, the 26-year-old was recently signed on May 21 after getting cut by the Houston Texans.

It didn’t take long for the former Texans defensive back to make a name for himself with Green Bay. A week after he signed, Junior was already getting some work in the nickel with the first team defense at OTAs, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Here’s a guy to keep an eye on: CB Gregory Junior, a former sixth-round of the Jaguars who was signed last week, has been getting some work in the nickel with the No. 1 D. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 28, 2025

However, we haven’t heard much about Junior since, and instead, the top voice in the Packers’ front office has his eyes on King, Hadden, and Robinson. King and Hadden have at least spent a year with the Packers. Meanwhile, Robinson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Junior has 10 games of NFL experience under his belt, which should help him with the learning curve and push for a roster spot.

However, he needs to be a standout player at training camp and preseason if he wants to unseat one of those other three CBs for a chance to win a spot on the 53-man roster.

