Packers Defender Shockingly Emerges in Trade Talks Ahead of November 5 Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have won four straight and are in an excellent place with a 6-2 record heading into the halfway point of the season. The Week 9 clash against the Detroit Lions is the last game before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
On paper, the Packers don't have any desperate needs. They have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the league. Yet, that doesn't mean that Green Bay couldn't use more depth and quality in a couple of positions, most notably at edge rush and cornerback.
While many Packers fans are hoping for an upgrade at pass rush, a new report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic provided a surprising update. In fact, it is a Packers edge defender that the rest of the league is targeting at the trade deadline.
"Calls have also been made to the Green Bay Packers regarding Preston Smith, especially with the need for pass rushers across the league."- Dianna Russini, The Athletic
Preston Smith reportedly has suitors around the league at the deadline. How the Packers are responding to these calls is not clear but the fact that Smith is on the wrong side of 30 and is having a down season could be reasons to part ways with the veteran.
In his sixth season in Green Bay, Smith is having a relatively underwhelming campaign, recording 2.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and four QB hits in eight games. As a result, he currently has the second-lowest PFF grade of his career with a 59.9.
Even in an underwhelming season, it would be surprising for the Packers to move on from Smith. Perhaps if GM Brian Gutekunst was able to make an addition to the pass rush rotation, Smith could be made redundant. But without a significant move first, it doesn't make much sense for a Super Bowl contender to trade away a capable edge defender.