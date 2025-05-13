Packers Defender Fans Didn't Want Traded Visiting NFC Threat

One of the most surprising moves in recent Green Bay Packers history came when they traded cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

Douglas was one of the Packers’ top cornerbacks, collecting 10 interceptions in 40 games with Green Bay. But with general manager Brian Gutekunst describing the 2024 third-round pick as an offer “too good to pass up," he was moved ahead of the trade deadline.

Douglas has spent the last two seasons in Buffalo but is currently a free agent. While the Packers could use a reunion amid their own cornerback drama, Douglas is busy looking for a different home and could find one with an NFC threat this week.

Former Packers CB Rasul Douglas Visiting Seahawks on Tuesday

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks are hosting Douglas for a free agent visit on Tuesday. The 29-year-old, who will turn 30 in August, had one of the worst seasons of his career with the Bills in 2024, making 58 total tackles but recorded just five pass breakups and zero interceptions in 15 games.

Veteran CB Rasul Douglas is visiting the #Seahawks today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 13, 2025

While Douglas’s recent success hasn’t been there, Packers fans know how good he can be. He started his career as a third-round pick by the Eagles in the 2017 draft and spent time with the Carolina Panthers before finding his way to Green Bay in 2021.

Douglas’s career took a turn once he set foot in Wisconsin, making 57 total tackles, 13 pass breakups and five interceptions including two for a touchdown in his first season.

Douglas continued to play well with 85 total tackles, 13 pass breakups and four interceptions the following season. But the Packers decided to make the trade to Buffalo after seven games in order to get younger and cheaper at the position.



The Seahawks aren’t the worst case scenario for Douglas to land but they still could have an impact. Seattle is rebuilding on the fly with new quarterback Sam Darnold and a wide-open NFC West could lead the Packers to meet them down the road.

It’s a disappointing scenario for a player that fans never wanted to leave Green Bay and could have them staring face-to-face with that decision as soon as next season.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: