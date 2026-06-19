Packers' defender Devonte Wyatt heading into career defining season

The Green Bay Packers are heading into a contract year with Devonte Wyatt with little clear direction, as there has yet to be an established level of consistency. Wyatt was showing signs of turning his career in the right direction before a season-ending injury ended momentum and left 2026 as a defining season for the interior lineman. It will be a season that either pushes Wyatt into becoming a clear piece of Green Bay's future or leaves the defender reduced to another prove-it deal.

Last season's results were solid with 22 pressures in 222 pass rushing snaps to go along with a pair of batted passes and 4.0 sacks. Now, the question becomes, can Wyatt stay healthy and be this level of inside presence for an entire season? If this proves to be the case, the Packers are going to have no choice but to reward Wyatt with a new contract that locks the lineman in as a long-term contributor.

This makes it clear that there is a lot on the line for the defender in the 2026 season. Green Bay is wise to sit back and make Wyatt prove himself worthy of an extension not opting to hand it out without having a complete season to judge.

Packers Wise to Exercise Patience with Devonte Wyatt in Prove-It Year

Expectations for Wyatt include showing a higher level of consistency and being able to stay on the field for the entire 2026 season. If both of these goals are accomplished, the Georgia product will be re-signed and remain an important piece of the franchise. However, any level of frustration will likely leave Green Bay ready to turn the page and searching for potential answers.

Wyatt has clear motivation to avoid this potential scenario based on the obvious contract incentives as well as the desire to remain with a historic franchise. The Packers are consistently among the NFC's top contenders, presenting a level of stability that few players welcome walking away from. It is difficult to believe Wyatt is any different, with clear reasons for remaining in Green Bay.

With this in mind, Packer fans should keep a close eye on the lineman throughout the summer and into the early part of the 2026 season. Wyatt offering a consistent level of performance would be telling and help set the tone for a Packer defense that is quietly very reliant on the Georgia product working for its current defensive line rotation to work.