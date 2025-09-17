Xavier McKinney Pumps the Brakes on the Packers Hype Train Despite 2-0 Start

The Green Bay Packers are rolling, and the vibes in Titletown are understandably high. The red-hot Packers, on the back of their elite defense, are 2-0, and the confidence among the fanbase is through the roof. In fact, they have the third-highest odds to win the Super Bowl (+700) on FanDuel Sportsbook. Yet, there is one Packers starter who is not ready to take a victory lap just yet.

In a true display of leadership, Packers' star safety Xavier McKinney pumped the brakes on the hype train. Team insider Dave Schroeder shared a clip of McKinney's interview on Monday where the All-Pro defender said, "I'm not going to sit up here and say we the best team in the NFL. It's just two games. We've got a lot of football to play."

McKinney went on to add, "You can't feel like you won a Super Bowl. A lot of [teams] start off 2-0, and later in the season they won't be worth s---. We've got to make sure we know the level of importance of these days and keep working and keep trying to get better."

Despite Xavier McKinney's Reluctance, the Packers Look Like True Super Bowl Contenders

While the Packers handled two of the better teams in the NFC with relative ease, McKinney is not making the mistake of getting complacent. Perhaps that is the result of his time with the New York Giants, where they would start the season with high expectations, only to disappoint as the campaign went on.

So far, however, all the metrics are pointing towards the Packers being a true Super Bowl contender. Despite playing against two dynamic offenses, the Packers have allowed the third-fewest yards and fourth-fewest points through two weeks. They have the second-best run defense and have allowed the lowest net yards per pass attempt. McKinney hasn't been the ballhawk he was last year when he recorded a whopping eight interceptions, but the 27-year-old continues to be a key part of this suffocating defense.

Even though McKinney has every reason to feel confident about how the team has been looking after the Micah Parsons addition, he is right to take it one day at a time. The NFL season is one long, grueling gauntlet, and just like every other team, the Packers will go through ups and downs, suffer through injuries, and all sorts of adversity.

At the same time, looking at Green Bay's upcoming schedule, it's hard not to get excited about what's ahead. The Packers play the Browns, Cowboys, Bengals (without Joe Burrow), Cardinals, Steelers, and the Panthers over the next six weeks. It is not out of the realm of possibility, considering that they will likely be favored in each of those games, for the Packers to be 8-0 after that stretch. Maybe then, even Xavier McKinney will allow himself to call this group the best team in the NFL.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors:

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.