Packers Dealt Brutal Injury Blow as Several Players Ruled Out for Lions Game
The Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions are slated to match up in an NFC North battle on Thursday Night Football.
The Lions are 11-1, and the Packers sit with a 9-3 record. This contest will have implications for the division race but on Wednesday, it was announced that multiple contributors will be sidelined for Green Bay.
Packers News: Four Packers Are Already Ruled Out for Week 14
According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Jaire Alexander (knee), Romeo Doubs (concussion), Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), and Corey Ballentine (knee) were all ruled out.
Alexander injured his knee against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 27 and re-aggravated in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears. Per Zach Kruse, this is Alexander's fourth straight missed game against Detroit.
As for Doubs, he suffered a concussion in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. He missed last week's game against the Miami Dolphins and still isn't quite ready to step back onto the field.
This will be Cooper's third straight missed game. He hurt his hamstring on Nov. 21 during a practice and has yet to step back on the field since. Soft tissue injuries are always tough and have a tendency to linger on.
Ballentine is a core special teamer for the Packers but hurt his knee while blocking on the opening kickoff last week. That held him out of all three practices this week but Green Bay doesn't think it's a long-term injury.
Nonetheless, this isn't the news that Packer fans were hoping to hear. They'll be short-handed in a pivotal division bout on Thursday Night Football.
