Former Packers Star Reveals He’s Retiring After Season Ends
The Green Bay Packers are one of the top teams in the NFL, owning a 9-3 record. They are rolling as we go into Week 14 with an NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.
That is a critical contest in the NFC playoff picture and has the attention of every Packer fan. While that is happening, other teams around the league are still making additions to their roster. On Wednesday, it was revealed that a former Packers star is joining a Super Bowl contender but will be retiring at the end of the season.
NFL News: Micah Hyde Joins Buffalo Bills on Wednesday
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills are adding safety Micah Hyde to their practice squad. In a press conference on Wednesday, Hyde revealed that he will be retiring after Buffalo's final game this season. Over the past two seasons, the 33-year-old has dealt with neck and stinger injuries.
Hyde spent the last seven seasons with Buffalo from 2017-2023 but wasn't re-signed this offseason. Instead of signing elsewhere, he remained a free agent for the entire season until Wednesday. During his tenure in Western New York, Hyde was a quality playmaker, notching two Pro Bowl appearances.
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old came into the league as a 2013 fifth-round pick by the Packers. He spent four seasons in Green Bay, logging 227 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, eight interceptions, and 24 pass deflections.
He was a quality defender in the secondary, making plays in both the run and pass game. The Bills have Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp as the starters at safety, so Hyde will be there as a backup or veteran voice in the locker room.
The former Iowa product has decided he'll hang it up after 12 years in the NFL and is chasing his first Super Bowl title.
