Packers Cut Veteran Who's Waited 3 Years to Make NFL Debut

The Green Bay Packers have gathered for the second phase of offseason team activities (OTAs) as they prepare for the 2025 season. After finishing last year with an 11-6 record, the Packers will be looking to get over the hump in a competitive NFC North Division and they’ll hope a talented group of rookies is what gets them there.

But while the Packers are introducing a ton of new faces this week, it may not mean good things for veterans. One veteran received some bad news this morning as part of a new arrival to Green Bay and it will require some more resilience to finally make his NFL debut.

Packers Sign Taylor Elgersma, Release Marquis Hayes Ahead of OTAs

The Packers announced on Monday that they have signed quarterback Taylor Elgersma and released Marquis Hayes. Elgersma impressed Packers brass after a standout performance at last week’s rookie minicamp, but his signing comes at the expense of Hayes, who is still looking to make his NFL debut ahead of his fourth season.

The Packers have officially added 🇨🇦 QB Taylor Elgersma & released G Marquis Hayes, who ended last season on GB’s practice squad.



Hayes was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft but spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve. The 26-year-old then spent the entire 2023 season on Arizona’s practice squad and began the 2024 campaign there until he was released in September.

The Washington Commanders signed Hayes to their practice squad in October but he lasted just under two months before being picked up by the Packers. After spending the remainder of the 2024 season on the practice squad, Hayes signed a reserve/futures contract last January before losing his roster spot to Elgersma.

The Packers are well-stocked at defensive tackle heading into OTAS with Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt at the top of the depth chart. Former draft picks Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden are also in the way and the Packers added Warren Brinson in the sixth round of last month’s draft.

With James Ester, Nazir Stackhouse, Nesta Jade Silvera and Keith Randolph also on the roster, Hayes was expendable as he looks for another opportunity to make his NFL debut.

