Packers-Cowboys game balls: Green Bay’s win streak continues

The Green Bay Packers extended their win streak to three games, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 23-23 on Sunday Night Football.

It wasn’t always pretty for the Packers. They kept shooting themselves in the foot with drops (three dropped touchdown passes between Matthew Golden and Christian Watson) and penalties (11 for 96 yards). That’s been a season-long theme.

However, Green Bay still moved to 4-2. That’s good enough for second place in the NFC North (tied with the Chicago Bears) and third in the NFC.

So, withouth further ado, here are the Packers who received game balls (with the number of game balls they’ve received this season in parentheses).

Javon Bullard (3)

Javon Bullard is the ultimate Swiss Army knife for the defense. He’s a safety who's turned into a full-time slot cornerback. That’s a great blend, since he can help against the run and the pass. He finished the game with six tackles and three pass deflections.

Brandon Cisse (2)

The rookie cornerback recorded his first career interception on a gift play when CeeDee Lamb fell down on a slant right in front of him. However, he won’t complain.

Cisse also finished with four solo tackles. That’s been a weakness in his game this season, and it was nice to see him come out with some aggressiveness in attacking ball carriers.

Jonathan Gannon (2)

The Packers’ defensive coordinator ran laps around the Cowboys offense. Jonathan Gannon was always a step ahead.

Dallas scored the fewest points in the Brian Schottenheimer era, and the fewest the Cowboys have scored since December 29th of 2024. And it included a garbage-time touchdown just to get to that number.

Jordan Love (5)

Jordan Love’s stats don’t pop off the page. He finished the game completing 23 of 41 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. However, he was in complete control from the opening possession.

Love managed a pocket that seemed to collapse on him constantly. He knew when to press the ball downfield and when to take his dump-offs. He would’ve had three more touchdown passes if Golden and Watson could hold onto the ball.

Keisean Nixon (2)

Keisean Nixon has taken a lot of heat from Packers’ fans this season. And rightfully so.

We also have to give him his due. The Packers matched up with two of the best wide receivers in the game in Lamb and George Pickens.

The duo did finish with 15 receptions for 143 yards. But that was mostly due to Gannon’s game plan. He wanted to keep them in front, making short catches and bringing them down for short-to-moderate gains. Most importantly, the Packers kept them out of the end zone.

Pierre Strong (2)

At first glance, it doesn’t look like Pierre Strong had a great game. He finished with 11 carries for just 28 yards. However, he popped in the passing game, catching five balls for 39 yards. He made several defenders miss, showing nice juice in his cuts and getting key first downs.