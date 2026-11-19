It is clearly panic time when it comes to Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack and whether or not there is even a baseline of reliability. Sunday's loss to Minnesota was ugly and not helped by Smack missing an early field goal that could've helped steady things and perhaps keep the Packers within reach. This miss made it clear the Packers cannot afford to have history repeat itself and must enter desperation mode.

Leading us to former Atlanta Falcons kicker and current free agent Younghoe Koo. While the kicker has been unreliable in recent seasons, two years ago Koo ranked top-five in all-time field goal percetage. This wasn't just among active players, but in league history pointing to the consistency of a player who was the picture of consistency before falling apart the last two seasons.

There is no way around how ugly the last two years have been or why Koo remains on the market for Green Bay. However, you're not going to find a kicking option without an incredible amount of flaws or recent concerns at this point in the season. If the Packers are going to pivot away from Smack it is going to take a risk, and Koo could prove to be a viable path.

Green Bay appears likely to look at practice squad options and continue to hold out hope the draft pick rights the ship. A situation that the franchise has forced itself into by betting on a rookie without having any fallback plan in place.

Packers Should Consider Adding Former Falcons Kicker Younghoe Koo as Desperation Grows

It is a frustratingly familiar feeling for a franchise a year ago that was forced to watch Brandon McManus collapse. The veteran's postseason performance authored Green Bay's exit and left room to wonder whether or not the franchise could make a move to add an established option. Instead, the Packers are stuck with a rookie that is hte definition of incosistent and in need of making a desperation move.

While arguments can be formed for a handful of different fits, none make more sense than Koo when you look at the history vs. recent performance. The Packers should at least bring the veteran in to the practice squad and see if his confidence can be salvaged.

As much of a gamble as this might be when you look at the options remaining on the market you very quickly realize this is what Green Bay has been reduced to. There simply isn't an easy answer to be found for the problems Smack continues to create.