Packers Considering Unexpected Kicker Amid Struggles
By Cem Yolbulan
One constant in Green Bay over the last two seasons has been the struggles kicking the ball. Last year it was Anders Carlson and this year it is Brayden Narveson. The rookie already missed five goals in six games and ranks last in the NFL in field goal percentage with 70.6%.
In a league where 50-yard field goals are like chip shots for most kickers, having an unreliable kicker is unacceptable. A Super Bowl contender can't risk leaving points on the board game in and game out by having a kicker who is 5/9 in attempts over 40 yards.
Much to the frustration of Packers fans, the coaching staff is standing behind Narveson for now. However, that may not be for much longer. According to Packers insider Ryan Wood, head coach Matt LaFleur said that practice squad kicker Alex Hale could be an option in Week 7.
Packers News: Matt LaFleur "Potentially" Considering Kicker Change
LaFleur was non-committal in potentially giving Hale a look. In fact, when directly asked whether the Packers are considering a change at kicker, LaFleur responded, "I wouldn't say that right now, no."
At least we now know that if Narveson were to be benched, it would likely be Hale's turn. The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State signed with the Packers in August as part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program. Originally from Australia, Hale finished his final collegiate season going 27/34 (79.4%) in field goal attempts and 36/38 on extra point attempts.
Those are not the most inspiring numbers either but there is a decent chance Hale might be worth a look if Narveson continues to struggle.