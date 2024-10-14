3 Unorthodox Kickers the Packers Should Explore to Replace Brayden Narveson in Week 7
In the words of Green Bay Packers fans everywhere, "Oofta." Green Bay has a full-blown kicker problem on its hands, and Brayden Narveson is at the center of it. Whether the front office wants to admit it or not, something needs to change.
Yes, the Packers looked great in their Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jordan Love appeared fully healthy, leading an explosive offense, and the defense came through with timely turnovers to limit Arizona to just 13 points. But Narveson’s continued struggles were the one dark cloud hanging over an otherwise impressive performance.
Narveson missed yet another field goal inside 50 yards, bringing his season total to five misses—more than any other kicker in the league. His current mark of 12-for-17 (70.6 percent) puts him dead last in field goal percentage. The Packers can’t afford to ignore this problem any longer if they want to be taken seriously as contenders.
Here are four unconventional ways the Packers could address their kicking woes.
1. Trade for Daniel Carlson
If Green Bay is going to swing for the fences, they might as well aim high. Daniel Carlson, one of the league’s most reliable kickers in recent years, would be an ideal fit.
Carlson has been less than perfect this season, going 8-for-10 on field goals, which could open the door for the Packers to make a move. With the Raiders sitting at 2-4 and with a front office that isn’t exactly a beacon of sound decision-making, this could be a (slight) possibility.
A mid-round pick might be enough to tempt Las Vegas into trading Carlson, especially given the Packers’ connection with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was instrumental in Carlson’s development.
The question isn’t just whether the Packers can pull off the trade—it’s whether they should. But with Super Bowl aspirations, Green Bay may have to get aggressive to solve their kicking crisis.