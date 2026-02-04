Packers' Connor Senger Pursuit Getting More Complicated by the Day

It seemed the Green Bay Packers had quickly found the perfect replacement for departing quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion when the franchise interviewed Connor Senger. The current Arizona Cardinals pass game specialist appeared to be the perfect hire for head coach Matt LaFleur; however, things haven't been this simple, as Senger becomes an increasingly popular name.

That includes a division rival interviewing him for an elevated role as an offensive coordinator.

Now, this trend has continued with the Packers being far from the only team interested in the increasingly popular coach. According to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, "The Eagles will interview Cardinals pass-game specialist Connor Senger today for their QBs coach position, per source. Senger, just 30, is one of the league’s up-and-coming coaches and has also interviewed for the Bears OC job, where he remains a candidate, as well as QBs coach roles with the Bills and Packers."

What once appeared to be a straightforward replacement now has competition with possible upgrades and top contenders looking to land the coach.

Packers Facing an Uphill Battle with Connor Senger Dream

It isn't hard ot understand why any of the Packers' competitors would be interested in hiring a rising coach like Senger.

The Bills can offer Senger the chance to coach quarterback Josh Allen, while the Eagles' offense just won the Super Bowl a season ago. For the Bears, it is a clear chance to bring in a young coach under Ben Johnson in an elevated position that the other three teams aren't in a position to offer, especially if the offer Senger the vacant offensive coordinator position.

Such a huge promotion might be too tempting to turn down, especially since it could create a clear track for Senger to advance his career. Former Bears' OC Declan Doyle serves as an example, spending one season under head coach Ben Johnson before getting a chance to call plays for Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens.

With this in mind, the Senger situation will be a waiting game as the 30-year-old coach weighs his potential offers, leaving the Packers to hope that they will come out on top. In the meantime, LaFleur must focus on findfindingother options, as the competition mounts and more names come off the board by the day.

The Packers' chances of hiring Senger appear to be growing slimmer by the day, which is why not having a backup plan in place would be a disaster. Hopefully, Green Bay ends up hiring a QBs coach who's right for the job and aligns with LaFleur's vision, even if it doesn't end up being their first choice.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: