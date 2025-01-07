Packers Coaching Consultant Leaving This Offseason Just Became More Likely
The Green Bay Packers wrapped up the regular season with an 11-6 record. They were able to snatch up the seventh seed and travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.
There are 14 teams left in the playoffs fighting to secure a Super Bowl title but the offseason has begun for the other 18 teams in the league.
There are head coach openings for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears. They have begun their deep dive for a new coach and on Tuesday, it was reported that Robert Saleh was requested to interview for the Jaguars' opening.
Packers News: Jaguars Request to Interview Robert Saleh
That request list features Kellen Moore, Todd Monken, Joe Brady, Liam Coen, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Patrick Graham, along with Saleh.
Saleh was fired by the Jets in October after being there for three and a half seasons. He quickly joined the Packers staff in late October as a consultant. Saleh was there to help with the offensive game plan and use his defensive background to help Green Bay's offense prepare. He and head coach Matt LaFleur are close friends so it wasn't a shocker to see Saleh join his buddy's staff.
While that was temporary, he'll have a chance to land another head coaching gig. The 45-year-old was a linebackers coach in Jacksonville from 2014-2016, so he has some history there. Per Connor Rogers of NBCSports, Saleh has a lot of fans in that building and could become a serious contender for the job.
It was never likely that Saleh would be back in a consulting role for the Packers in 2025. He's too good of a defensive coach and has built solid relationships around the league. Even if he doesn't land an HC gig this cycle, he'll certainly be a defensive coordinator for somebody in the league.
It's just a matter of time until Saleh is no longer around in Green Bay.
