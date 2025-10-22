Packers Coaches Need to Make Jordan Love-Matthew Golden Adjustment

The Green Bay Packers are 4-1-1 on the campaign and have a big-time battle against the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

There will be a lot of emotions in this game, but the Packers need to handle business on the road. One way they should be able to come away with another win is to involve rookie WR Matthew Golden more in the game plan. And that starts with quarterback Jordan Love.

Packers Must Find a Way to Get Matthew Golden the Football as Discontent Builds

On Monday night, Golden tweeted out, "LOL." The timing was interesting, to say the least, and could signal that Golden is not happy with his workload. Fellow rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson had just scored a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Golden sent that message. Johnson, a seventh-round pick, has been thrust into action with all the injuries with the Bucs. He has 10 catches, 170 receiving yards, and two touchdowns on the season. He's scored a touchdown in back-to-back games.

While the Bucs are decimated with injuries at receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out, they've leaned on Johnson more, but seeing a seventh-rounder get these opportunities might sting for Golden.

He's second on the team in receiver snaps (241) but ranks third in targets (23), catches (18), and receiving yards (249). Despite playing a season-high 73% of the offensive snaps last week, Golden mustered four catches for 37 receiving yards. The coaching staff got him on the field, but Jordan Love did not get him the ball. Consider Golden's ranking in targets among rookies:

Rank Player Position Targets 1 Emeka Egbuka WR 54 2 Tetairoa McMillan WR 53 T3 Tyler Warren TE 45 T3 Travis Hunter WR 45 5 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 43 6 Elic Ayomanor WR 39 7 Mason Taylor TE 34 8 Cam Skattebo RB 30 9 Oronde Gadsden II TE 28 10 Isaiah Bond WR 26 11 Matthew Golden WR 23

Meanwhile, Dontayvion Wicks played in a season-low 27% of the snaps. With Jayden Reed sidelined and Christian Watson ramping up from his torn ACL, Romeo Doubs is the only receiver who should be targeted more than Golden.

Outside of that, the Texas product should be more involved in the game flow, and Love needs to make an effort to look in No. 0's direction. Wicks and Malik Heath have combined for 22 targets (15 catches, 180 yards) on the season.

It's time for the Packers to look over to Golden and see what he's capable of. The Packers drafted Golden in the first round for a reason, and it's time to see what he's made of. Golden is seventh among rookies in receiving yards, but he hasn't found the end zone once.

Seeing other rookies like Johnson, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter, Elic Ayomanor, and Luther Burden III all find the endzone can't be the best feeling. Granted, every situation is different, but the Packers need to get Golden the ball more.

