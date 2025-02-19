Packers Coach Has Ties to Free Agent Who'd Be Perfect Addition

The NFL offseason is a time of change for both coaches and players. On the coaching side, teams fire coaches who underperformed and will sometimes bring back familiar faces. So far this offseason, the Green Bay Packers have been quiet on coaching moves, with the only major move being that they brought Luke Getsy back as a senior offensive assistant.

That said, one current Packers position coach has a connection to a free agent at a position of need for Green Bay this offseason. Green Bay's assistant defensive line, Vince Oghobaase, coached pending free agent defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in college. Their prior relationship could lead to a reunion with the Packers this offseason.

Another free agent-coach connection of note for the Packers:



DL Osa Odighizuwa was at UCLA from 2016-2020. His DL coach in 2018 and 2019? Vince Oghobaase, now the Packers assistant DL coach. https://t.co/brEwoVQeyE — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) February 17, 2025

Osa Odighizuwa's Connection with Vince Oghobaase May Lead to Him Becoming a Packer in 2025

Odighizuwa saw the field in all four (2017-2020) of his seasons with the UCLA Bruins. However, his best two seasons came as a sophomore and junior under Oghobaase.

In 2018, Odighizuwa recorded 29 tackles, six TFLs, three sacks and one forced fumble. His junior season was even more dominant, gathering 46 tackles, 10 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Odighizuwa had his most productive college season under Oghobaase in 2019.

In his senior season, Odighizuwa recorded 20 tackles, six TFLs and four sacks. While that doesn't mean he had a bad final season, he was definitely a bigger disruption in 2019.

So far in his pro career, Odighizuwa had been a solid force on the inside. The 26-year-old defensive tackle has recorded 172 tackles, 28 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 58 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay could certainly use a player of Odighizuwa's caliber on their defensive line after the struggles it had this past season. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising if Oghobaase made a strong case to sign him if he hits free agency.

Nevertheless, Packer fans will just have to wait and see how the offseason shakes out.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: