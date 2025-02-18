Former Packers QB Lands New Coaching Gig With NFC Team
The page has turned over to the 2025 season for all 32 teams in the league. Teams around the league have been filling out their coaching staffs before free agency and the NFL Draft take over in full swing.
The Packers have made some changes along their coaching staff over the past few weeks. While that has caught the attention of the fanbase, a former player just landed on the staff of the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.
According to Ian Rapoport, Scott Tolzien will become the new quarterbacks coach for New Orleans.
Scott Tolzien Will Join the Saints Coaching Staff in 2025
Tolzien played in the NFL from 2011-2017, making stops with the San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Indianapolis Colts.
In six games (two starts) with the Packers, Tolzien went 56-of-91 (61.5%) for 721 yards with one passing touchdown and five interceptions. After stepping away from playing professionally, the Illinois native jumped into coaching.
He was an analyst at his alma mater Wisconsin in 2019 before landing on the Dallas Cowboys staff. From 2020-2024, he held roles as a coaching assistant and quarterback coach. During the 2023 season, quarterback Dak Prescott had one of his best seasons as a pro with Tolzien as his quarterback coach.
Prescott went 410-of-590 (69.5%) for 4,516 passing yards with 36 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Tolzien will now be tasked with being the go-to voice for Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener. The 37-year-old crossed paths with Kellen Moore in Dallas, and with Moore being the lead man with the Saints, he decided to reunite with Tolzien.
Moore also brought Chase Haslett with him to New Orleans as the tight end coach. These two men were together in Dallas and Moore is excited to bring these guys onto his staff.