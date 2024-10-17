Packers Coach Teases Bigger Role for Prized Rookie
The Green Bay Packers are 4-2 heading into Week 7. Green Bay has won four of its last five games and looks like the team that everyone expected them to be.
Their offense is moving up and down the field consistently and racking up points. On the defensive side of the ball, they are piling up takeaways. They are first in the NFL with 17.
The Packers have drafted well over the past couple of years and added linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in this year's draft. Cooper came into the league as an athletic and instinctive playmaker. He's caught the coaching staff's attention and could see a spike in snaps.
Packers News: Edgerrin Cooper’s Arrow is Pointing Up
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was speaking to team reporters on Thursday. He revealed that Cooper is going to play more as he continues to improve in practice and stay healthy.
Going into Week 7, Cooper is third on the team in total snaps (125) and saw his snaps increase in each of the last four weeks. In Week 6, he finished with a season-high 38 snaps, playing more than veteran Isaiah McDuffie.
It's only a matter of time until Cooper overtakes McDuffie in the starting lineup. The Texas A&M product has 26 total tackles, two TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and a 78.2 overall grade per PFF. As for McDuffie, he's struggled. The Boston College product has missed seven tackles and owns a 51.5 overall grade.
Cooper has to continue his positive trajectory, and in no time, he'll be the starter next to Quay Walker. He's already caught the attention of the coaching staff. Now, he needs to keep up his solid play.
