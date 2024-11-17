Packers' Shocking Week 11 Win Could Get Another Bears Coach Fired
By Jovan Alford
Heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers were getting ready to face a Bears’ offense led by new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
Brown replaced Shane Waldron, who was fired earlier this week. The Bears' offense struggled to score points in the previous three games (27 total points scored).
As for today’s game, the Packers might’ve forced the Bears to consider making another move on their coaching staff.
With three seconds left in the game, the Bears had a chance to send the Packers home with another NFC North loss. All Chicago had to do was make a field goal as Caleb Williams and the offense got them in perfect position.
However, Green Bay’s special teams unit led by Rich Bisaccia made sure they would not go home with a loss.
Packers defensive tackle Karl Brooks was able to move the center and get his hand up to block the potential 46-yard game-winning field goal by Cairo Santos.
According to PFF, the Bears’ special teams unit was ranked 21st, heading into Week 11. After a disappointing end on Sunday, it's very possible Chicago looks to make a change at one of its coordinator positions, with special teams coach Richard Hightower being in the crosshairs following his unit's implosion to close the contest.
Based on how things played out last week in the Windy City, the fallout after losing to the Packers on Sunday will be interesting to see from afar.
Green Bay will try to carry this momentum into next week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.
More Packers news and analysis: