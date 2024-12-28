5 Packers Playing Their Way Into Green Bay's Long-Term Plans
Edgerrin Cooper
When it comes to bright futures, few Packers shine as brightly as rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. While his first NFL season has been a roller coaster, Cooper has consistently flashed star potential, giving Green Bay fans plenty to be excited about.
Like most rookies, Cooper’s transition to the NFL hasn’t been seamless. Injuries have cost him four games and valuable practice time, affecting his development.
Beyond that, he’s faced the steep learning curve that comes with playing linebacker—a position that demands versatility and split-second decision-making. Linebackers must stop running backs in their tracks while simultaneously staying disciplined against play-action and pass fakes, a challenge even for veterans.
However, his ability to fly sideline to sideline, shed blockers, and make plays on ball-carriers has stood out. He’s shown a knack for making tackles in the backfield and sticking with tight ends and running backs in coverage, a skill set that’s rare for a rookie at his position.
Despite his potential, the Packers have been cautious with Cooper’s workload. The team has leaned on veterans like Eric Wilson, Isaiah McDuffie, and Quay Walker to handle the bulk of the snaps. Even so, Cooper has made the most of his opportunities, delivering impact plays every time he’s on the field.
Cooper’s flashes of brilliance suggest that it’s only a matter of time before he takes on a full-time role. His speed, instincts, and ability to make game-changing plays are exactly what the Packers have been searching for at linebacker. If he can stay healthy and continue refining his game, there’s every reason to believe he could develop into one of the NFL’s top linebackers.