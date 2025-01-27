Packers Coach Dealt Bad News on Potential Move to NFC Foe
By Cem Yolbulan
Despite the disappointing finish to the 2024 season, the Green Bay Packers are largely bringing back the same coaching staff and personnel for next season. Sweeping changes aren't expected in Titletown as the Packers look to build upon its young and talented core and make a deep postseason run next year.
One potential change was involving offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. The 41-year-old coach was a candidate for the Seahawks' offensive coordinator opening and interviewed with the team. On Sunday night, however, it was reported that the Seahawks are hiring former Saints OC Klint Kubiak, instead, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
NFL News: Seahawks Hire OC Klint Kubiak
Even though this would have been a lateral move for Stenavich, the Seahawks' job would give him the opportunity to call plays, something he doesn't get to do under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.
Earlier in the offseason, Stenavich interviewed for the Bears' head coaching opening. Chicago ended up hiring the hottest name on the market, Ben Johnson, for the position. However, the interest Stenavich gets bodes well for the future opportunities he is likely to receive.
Stenavich has been in Green Bay since 2019. He first started as an offensive line coach before moving up to offensive coordinator in 2022. The Packers offense improved every single season under him, going from the 14th-best unit in his first season to eighth in 2024. The seamless transition from Aaron Rodgers in his first season as an OC to Jordan Love was certainly praise-worthy.
Seattle was looking for a new coordinator under Mike Macdonald. After finishing in the bottom half of the league offensively, the Seahawks fired OC Ryan Grubb. They didn't go with Stenavich this time around but the Packers coach will surely continue receiving consideration from the rest of the league.