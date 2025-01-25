4 Packers Whose Exits Would Be Addition By Subtraction This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers are determined to take the next step this offseason. After sneaking into the playoffs as a Wild Card team, they’ve set their sights on joining the short list of legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025.
Achieving that goal will require tough decisions from general manager Brian Gutekunst, who must balance maintaining the team’s core with making necessary upgrades.
Part of that process involves moving on from players who no longer fit Green Bay’s long-term vision. Here are four Packers whose exits would be additions by subtractions this offseason.
Eric Wilson
Surprisingly, Eric Wilson earned a starting linebacker role during the preseason, an unexpected outcome given his profile as a depth player and special teams contributor. However, the regular season quickly exposed his limitations.
As a full-time defensive player, Wilson lacked the skill set to handle the demands of his expanded role. Blown coverage and inconsistent tackling became glaring issues. Green Bay’s defense struggled early on, in part because Wilson was overextended.
His tenure as a starter didn’t last long, as rookie sensation Edgerrin Cooper seized the job midseason and provided the athleticism and instinct the position needed.
Wilson’s strengths are better suited to a backup and special teams role, and he’s been a reliable contributor in that capacity. But as Green Bay continues to retool its linebacker group with younger, higher-upside players, there’s little room for Wilson moving forward. His status as an unrestricted free agent makes this an easier decision for the Packers.
As the Packers aim to turn their Wild Card appearance into a deep playoff run, parting ways with Wilson is a step toward building the kind of balanced, disciplined defense they’ll need to get there.